Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) shares traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.64 and last traded at $13.79. 103,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,627,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Range Resources by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 540,362 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Range Resources by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 490,871 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

