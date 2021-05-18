RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Up 7.4%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares shot up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.14. 6,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 143,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $572.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $48,167.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,732 shares of company stock valued at $177,408. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.