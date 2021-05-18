Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,616.39

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,616.39 ($21.12) and traded as high as GBX 1,816 ($23.73). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 1,802 ($23.54), with a volume of 214,593 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,984.83 ($25.93).

The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,775.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,616.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share. This is a positive change from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.93%. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 151.26%.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

