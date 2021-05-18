Raven Protocol Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and approximately $9,905.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00094156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.41 or 0.00390148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00234978 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.69 or 0.01377117 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00048217 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

