Raymond James Begins Coverage on Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI)

Analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of AGTI opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $17.08.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

