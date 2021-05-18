Raymond James Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for IBI Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$98.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.16 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price target on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.86.

Shares of IBI Group stock opened at C$10.62 on Tuesday. IBI Group has a 1 year low of C$3.90 and a 1 year high of C$10.93. The company has a market cap of C$332.03 million and a P/E ratio of 24.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.98.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

