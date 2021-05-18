Raymond James Weighs in on Capreit’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capreit in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get Capreit alerts:

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$2.23. The company had revenue of C$225.24 million for the quarter.

Capreit has a 52-week low of C$20.71 and a 52-week high of C$50.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.