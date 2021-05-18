Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 76,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE RTX opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $87.04. The company has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a PE ratio of -74.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.36.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.