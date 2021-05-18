Raze Network (RAZE) Market Cap Reaches $9.34 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $9.34 million and $1.26 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 43.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00091076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.04 or 0.00406198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.77 or 0.00231192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.16 or 0.01370093 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00046429 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

