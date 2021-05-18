REAL 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,424.00 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, REAL has traded down 16% against the US dollar. REAL has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $1,424.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REAL coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get REAL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00094386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $629.94 or 0.01465786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00119330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00064005 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . REAL’s official website is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.