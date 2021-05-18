Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. Realty Income also reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on O. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

NYSE:O traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Realty Income has a one year low of $50.82 and a one year high of $71.84.

The firm also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Realty Income by 44.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after buying an additional 1,591,195 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 14,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $210,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

