Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for James River Group (JRVR)

5/13/2021 – James River Group was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

5/7/2021 – James River Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

4/28/2021 – James River Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

4/13/2021 – James River Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $52.00 to $568.00.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.20. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of James River Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of James River Group by 78.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,347,000 after buying an additional 602,391 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of James River Group by 1,698.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in James River Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 728,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,234,000 after purchasing an additional 212,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 141.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 182,192 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

