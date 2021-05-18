Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Centerra Gold (CG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Centerra Gold (TSE: CG) in the last few weeks:
- 5/17/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$10.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.50 to C$10.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Centerra Gold was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$24.00.
- 5/10/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$16.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$8.00.
- 5/7/2021 – Centerra Gold was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$16.50.
- 4/23/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.50 to C$18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/23/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$16.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$18.50 to C$17.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/19/2021 – Centerra Gold was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.
Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded up C$0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$9.44. 1,498,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,481. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 2.5299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Centerra Gold news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at C$546,021.60. Insiders sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 over the last ninety days.
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
