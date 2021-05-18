Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Centerra Gold (CG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Centerra Gold (TSE: CG) in the last few weeks:

5/17/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$10.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.50 to C$10.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Centerra Gold was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$24.00.

5/10/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$16.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$8.00.

5/7/2021 – Centerra Gold was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$16.50.

4/23/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.50 to C$18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$16.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$18.50 to C$17.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Centerra Gold was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded up C$0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$9.44. 1,498,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,481. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 2.5299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.44%.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at C$546,021.60. Insiders sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 over the last ninety days.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

