Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE: APD) recently:

5/17/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $295.00.

5/12/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $310.00 to $332.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $340.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $295.00.

4/13/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $297.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Air Products for the fiscal second quarter have been stable over the past month. Strategic investments in high-return projects, new business deals and acquisitions are expected to drive the company’s results in fiscal 2021. Also, Air Products is committed to maximize returns to shareholders. It will also benefit from productivity actions. The acquisition of PBF Energy plants is also contributing to its results. However, it faces challenges from lower merchant volumes in the Americas. Lower demand due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic are exerting pressure on volumes. Air Products also faces headwind from weakness in its packaged gas business in Europe. Its high debt level and stretched valuation are other concerns. Moreover, the company has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

3/24/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $302.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $301.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.97. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.17 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,711,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,040,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

