Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Boyd Gaming (BYD)

5/4/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Boyd Gaming was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Boyd Gaming have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company reported decent first-quarter 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth straight quarter but also increased on a year-over-year basis. Notably, the company is benefitting from initiatives to strengthen current operations and growth through capital investment as well as other strategic measures. Moreover, expansion of online betting offerings along with FanDuel partnership bode well. Going forward, the company is optimistic about online gaming prospects in Ohio, Louisiana, Missouri and Kansas. Also signs of improvement is being noticed in its destination business. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up in the past 30 days.”

4/28/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $65.00 to $78.00.

4/16/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $61.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $61.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BYD stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.95. 1,170,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,369. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,572 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,376,000 after buying an additional 198,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,350,000 after buying an additional 184,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,739,000 after buying an additional 84,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,369,000 after buying an additional 104,314 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $45,080,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

