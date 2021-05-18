Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for J2 Global (JCOM)

J2 Global (NASDAQ: JCOM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/18/2021 – J2 Global had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – J2 Global had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – J2 Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

4/27/2021 – J2 Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $152.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – J2 Global had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $122.00.

4/21/2021 – J2 Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $152.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – J2 Global had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $130.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – J2 Global was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $122.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of JCOM traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.43. The stock had a trading volume of 221,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,745. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.45 and its 200 day moving average is $105.38. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in J2 Global by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in J2 Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in J2 Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

