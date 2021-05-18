Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Callaway Golf (ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/17/2021 – Callaway Golf had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Callaway Golf had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Callaway Golf had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Callaway Golf had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Callaway Golf was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Callaway Golf had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Callaway Golf was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

5/5/2021 – Callaway Golf was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/13/2021 – Callaway Golf had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $26.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Callaway Golf had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $26.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ELY stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $35.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,017,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,953. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $35.55.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 293,995 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

