Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (SRU.UN)

5/17/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$28.25 to C$33.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$31.00.

5/14/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.50 to C$27.50.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$29.40. 446,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,173. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.31. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$19.25 and a 12 month high of C$29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

