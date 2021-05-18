Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH):

5/7/2021 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Bloom Burton from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/7/2021 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/27/2021 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/11/2021 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Greenleaf bought 5,125 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $112,037.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jill Leversage bought 2,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 781,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after buying an additional 288,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

