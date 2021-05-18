Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Crown Castle International (CCI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Crown Castle International (NYSE: CCI):

5/10/2021 – Crown Castle International had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

5/5/2021 – Crown Castle International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Crown Castle International was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/3/2021 – Crown Castle International had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $170.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Crown Castle International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $176.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Crown Castle International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $193.00 to $207.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Crown Castle International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Crown Castle International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Crown Castle International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Crown Castle International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.

4/26/2021 – Crown Castle International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $176.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Crown Castle International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $193.00 to $207.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Crown Castle International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Crown Castle International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Crown Castle International is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Crown Castle International is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Crown Castle International was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $193.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Crown Castle International is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CCI traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $183.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.34. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,590 shares of company stock worth $737,258 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Crown Castle International by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

