Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Shares Up 15.3%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) shot up 15.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59. 27,096 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 26,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.91.

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Recruiter.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2,332.30% and a negative net margin of 212.29%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs.

