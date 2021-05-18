RED One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.78 Million (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 52.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RED has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. RED has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.44 or 0.00677689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000170 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002486 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

