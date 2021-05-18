Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.27) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $525.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47.

A number of research firms recently commented on RRGB. Loop Capital upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

