Redfin (RDFN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

5/12/2021 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Redfin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

5/6/2021 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $94.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Redfin had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

5/6/2021 – Redfin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

5/4/2021 – Redfin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

5/3/2021 – Redfin is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Redfin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

4/26/2021 – Redfin is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Redfin is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Redfin is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

RDFN stock opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -103.22 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average of $66.60. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,140.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $1,542,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,827,001.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,850 shares of company stock worth $11,660,843. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 14.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,302,000 after buying an additional 1,284,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,494,000 after buying an additional 34,012 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Redfin by 298.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,274,000 after buying an additional 1,814,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Redfin by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,778,000 after purchasing an additional 150,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,324,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

