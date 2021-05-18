RedFOX Labs (RFOX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.31 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $206.19 million and $2.31 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.42 or 0.00574032 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00203814 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.55 or 0.00256026 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014981 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003508 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RFOX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

