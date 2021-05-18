Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $578.33

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 578.33 ($7.56) and traded as high as GBX 703.80 ($9.20). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 680 ($8.88), with a volume of 550,728 shares changing hands.

RDW has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Redrow from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Redrow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 695.55 ($9.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 671.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 578.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In other Redrow news, insider John F. Tutte sold 40,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24), for a total transaction of £225,649.74 ($294,812.83).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

