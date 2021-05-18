Reef Trading Down 26.4% Over Last Week (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Reef coin can currently be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. Reef has a market capitalization of $465.40 million and $116.17 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00098987 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00133115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $629.63 or 0.01477354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00064674 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

