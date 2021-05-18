Refereum Price Hits $0.0143 on Major Exchanges (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, Refereum has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $71.51 million and $64,212.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00101065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $655.40 or 0.01509826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00119296 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

RFR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

