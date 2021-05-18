Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Insider Sells $439,110.00 in Stock

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE RBC traded down $3.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.29. The stock had a trading volume of 163,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,850. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12 month low of $75.04 and a 12 month high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.47.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBC. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regal Beloit by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Regal Beloit by 395.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.