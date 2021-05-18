Relx (LON:REL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,805.87

Relx Plc (LON:REL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,805.87 ($23.59) and traded as high as GBX 1,862.50 ($24.33). Relx shares last traded at GBX 1,849.50 ($24.16), with a volume of 1,487,132 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,407 ($31.45) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) target price on shares of Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) target price on shares of Relx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,977 ($25.83).

The stock has a market cap of £35.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,885.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,805.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

