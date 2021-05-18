Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) released its earnings results on Sunday. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MARK stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $172.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.34.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Remark from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

