Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.24

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 4093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REMYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rémy Cointreau presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 0.20.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

