renBTC Hits 1-Day Volume of $15.41 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, renBTC has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $486.21 million and approximately $15.41 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC coin can now be bought for about $40,808.22 or 0.99873713 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

renBTC Profile

renBTC is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 11,914 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

