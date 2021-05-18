renDOGE Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 18th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $85,234.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00096909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00388465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.70 or 0.00235243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005025 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $598.19 or 0.01383631 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00047135 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

