Renew Holdings plc Declares Dividend of GBX 4.83 (LON:RNWH)

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.83 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON RNWH opened at GBX 663 ($8.66) on Tuesday. Renew has a 12-month low of GBX 388.51 ($5.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 674.92 ($8.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £521.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 601.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 538.46.
About Renew
