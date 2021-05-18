Renew Holdings plc Declares Dividend of GBX 4.83 (LON:RNWH)

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.83 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON RNWH opened at GBX 663 ($8.66) on Tuesday. Renew has a 12-month low of GBX 388.51 ($5.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 674.92 ($8.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £521.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 601.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 538.46.

About Renew

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

