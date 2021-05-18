Renew (LON:RNWH) Downgraded by Numis Securities

Renew (LON:RNWH) was downgraded by analysts at Numis Securities to an “add” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 715 ($9.34). Numis Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Renew stock traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 665 ($8.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 601.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 538.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. Renew has a one year low of GBX 388.51 ($5.08) and a one year high of GBX 674.92 ($8.82). The stock has a market cap of £523.23 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00.

Get Renew alerts:

Renew Company Profile

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.