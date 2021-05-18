Renew (LON:RNWH) Given New GBX 700 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its price target increased by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Numis Securities lowered Renew to an “add” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 695 ($9.08).

LON RNWH traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 665 ($8.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,720. The stock has a market capitalization of £523.23 million and a PE ratio of 25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 601.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 538.46. Renew has a one year low of GBX 388.51 ($5.08) and a one year high of GBX 674.92 ($8.82).

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

