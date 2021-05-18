Renew (LON:RNWH) Price Target Increased to GBX 700 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

RNWH has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities downgraded Renew to an “add” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renew currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 695 ($9.08).

LON:RNWH traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 665 ($8.69). 126,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,720. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 601.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 538.46. Renew has a 12 month low of GBX 388.51 ($5.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 674.92 ($8.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £523.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

