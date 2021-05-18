Renew (LON:RNWH) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Renew (LON:RNWH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities cut shares of Renew to an “add” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 695 ($9.08).

Shares of Renew stock traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 665 ($8.69). 126,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,720. The stock has a market cap of £523.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 601.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 538.46. Renew has a 12-month low of GBX 388.51 ($5.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 674.92 ($8.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

