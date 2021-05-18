Renew’s (RNWH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Renew (LON:RNWH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RNWH. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities lowered Renew to an “add” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renew presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 695 ($9.08).

LON:RNWH traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 665 ($8.69). The stock had a trading volume of 126,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,720. Renew has a one year low of GBX 388.51 ($5.08) and a one year high of GBX 674.92 ($8.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 601.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 538.46. The company has a market capitalization of £523.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

