Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) VP Ralf Kuriyel Sells 710 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $122,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,580.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ralf Kuriyel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of Repligen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $1,523,520.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of Repligen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $398,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $165.87 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 202.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $140,718,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,850,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Repligen by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,606,000 after acquiring an additional 320,301 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,746,000 after acquiring an additional 214,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,178,000 after acquiring an additional 166,364 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

