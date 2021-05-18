Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.210-2.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $565 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $513.38 million.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.20.

Shares of RGEN traded up $5.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.76. 10,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,800. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.38. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.28, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,210,464.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $76,651.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,292 shares of company stock worth $9,386,889 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

