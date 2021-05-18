REPO (REPO) Trading Down 24.7% Over Last 7 Days

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 48% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $150,763.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00093376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.22 or 0.00397232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.34 or 0.00233465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005021 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00048286 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.93 or 0.01361305 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.