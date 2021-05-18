Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Park Lawn Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. Cormark currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$93.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.73 million.

PLC has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Lawn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.28.

PLC opened at C$33.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$33.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.44. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$20.83 and a 12 month high of C$35.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.59%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

