Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Park Lawn Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. Cormark currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.
Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$93.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.73 million.
PLC opened at C$33.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$33.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.44. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$20.83 and a 12 month high of C$35.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.11.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.59%.
About Park Lawn
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.
Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.