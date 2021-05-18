Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 18th (ABST, ACAD, ACM, AFRM, AJG, ALB, ALHC, AMZN, APD, ASO)

Posted by on May 18th, 2021


Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 18th:

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $17.00 to $18.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $26.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $59.00 to $67.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $73.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $160.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $175.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $30.00 to $36.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $335.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $39.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) had its target price cut by TD Securities to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aritzia (NYSE:ATZ) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $37.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $57.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $305.00 to $290.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $85.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $115.00 to $105.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $60.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $55.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $73.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $130.00 to $240.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $230.00 to $252.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $78.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $15.50 to $10.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price raised by Argus from $700.00 to $775.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $23.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $283.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $82.00 to $98.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $109.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price boosted by Argus from $108.00 to $127.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $20.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $149.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $222.00 to $213.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DREAM Unlimited (NYSE:DRM) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $28.00 to $30.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $96.00 to $105.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $142.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $177.00 to $181.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) had its price target trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc from $18.70 to $18.10. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €15.00 ($17.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $87.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price cut by Truist Securities from $226.00 to $168.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $160.00 to $179.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target raised by Pivotal Research from $61.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $55.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) was given a €14.70 ($17.29) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €44.00 ($51.76) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $50.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $13.50 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €27.00 ($31.76) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $480.00 to $490.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target raised by Argus from $220.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $9.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $140.00 to $150.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $81.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $87.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $267.00 to $310.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $93.00 to $85.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $56.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $222.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $58.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $190.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from C$1.25 to C$1.00. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mainstreet Equity (NYSE:MEQ) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $88.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $32.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $129.00 to $132.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $129.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $338.00 to $217.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $317.00 to $294.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $232.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $38.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $32.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $121.00 to $125.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $57.00 to $67.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $74.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $33.00 to $30.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $100.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $83.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $24.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $10.00 to $11.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $9.00 to $10.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $20.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $76.00 to $83.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $4.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $83.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $37.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $76.00 to $71.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $663.00 to $660.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $780.00 to $762.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $660.00 to $670.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $205.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $175.00 to $125.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $90.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $51.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $111.00 to $149.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $4.50 to $2.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target increased by Pivotal Research from $94.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $61.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $23.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €126.00 ($148.24) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $88.00 to $90.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $175.00 to $184.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

