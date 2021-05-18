Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 18th (ABST, ACAD, ACM, AFRM, AJG, ALB, ALHC, AMZN, APD, ASO)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 18th:

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $17.00 to $18.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $26.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $59.00 to $67.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $73.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $160.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $175.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $30.00 to $36.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $335.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $39.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) had its target price cut by TD Securities to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aritzia (NYSE:ATZ) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $37.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $57.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $305.00 to $290.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $85.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $115.00 to $105.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $60.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $55.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $73.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $130.00 to $240.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $230.00 to $252.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $78.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $15.50 to $10.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price raised by Argus from $700.00 to $775.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $23.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $283.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $82.00 to $98.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $109.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price boosted by Argus from $108.00 to $127.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $20.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $149.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $222.00 to $213.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DREAM Unlimited (NYSE:DRM) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $28.00 to $30.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $96.00 to $105.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $142.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $177.00 to $181.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) had its price target trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc from $18.70 to $18.10. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €15.00 ($17.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $87.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price cut by Truist Securities from $226.00 to $168.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $160.00 to $179.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target raised by Pivotal Research from $61.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $55.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) was given a €14.70 ($17.29) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €44.00 ($51.76) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $50.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $13.50 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €27.00 ($31.76) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $480.00 to $490.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target raised by Argus from $220.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $9.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $140.00 to $150.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $81.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $87.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $267.00 to $310.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $93.00 to $85.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $56.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $222.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $58.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $190.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from C$1.25 to C$1.00. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mainstreet Equity (NYSE:MEQ) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $88.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $32.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $129.00 to $132.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $129.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $338.00 to $217.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $317.00 to $294.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $232.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $38.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $32.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $121.00 to $125.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $57.00 to $67.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $74.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $33.00 to $30.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $100.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $83.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $24.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $10.00 to $11.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $9.00 to $10.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $20.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $76.00 to $83.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $4.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $83.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $37.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $76.00 to $71.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $663.00 to $660.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $780.00 to $762.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $660.00 to $670.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $205.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $175.00 to $125.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $90.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $51.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $111.00 to $149.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $4.50 to $2.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target increased by Pivotal Research from $94.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $61.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $23.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €126.00 ($148.24) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $88.00 to $90.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $175.00 to $184.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

