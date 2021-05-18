Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cancom (COK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cancom (ETR: COK):

5/13/2021 – Cancom was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Cancom had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/12/2021 – Cancom was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Cancom was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Cancom was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Cancom was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Cancom had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/6/2021 – Cancom was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Cancom was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Cancom was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Cancom had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/31/2021 – Cancom was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Cancom was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR:COK traded up €1.06 ($1.25) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €47.56 ($55.95). The stock had a trading volume of 178,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €49.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Cancom SE has a one year low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a one year high of €59.05 ($69.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

