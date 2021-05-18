Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Eagle Materials (EXP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP):

5/17/2021 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

5/14/2021 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $145.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

5/10/2021 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

5/3/2021 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $135.00 to $160.00.

EXP traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.57. 495,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,537. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.96 and a 52-week high of $153.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.25.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total transaction of $485,673.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,950.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,674,000 after purchasing an additional 134,873 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after purchasing an additional 278,772 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 21.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,298,000 after purchasing an additional 255,932 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $92,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

