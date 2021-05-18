Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sixt (SIX2)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sixt (ETR: SIX2) recently:

5/17/2021 – Sixt had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/17/2021 – Sixt was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Sixt was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Sixt was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Sixt was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Sixt had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/27/2021 – Sixt was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Sixt was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Sixt was given a new €86.00 ($101.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Sixt was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Sixt had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/21/2021 – Sixt was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Sixt was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Sixt was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Sixt was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Sixt was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIX2 stock traded up €4.40 ($5.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €124.70 ($146.71). 63,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €114.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €101.58. Sixt SE has a one year low of €58.05 ($68.29) and a one year high of €122.10 ($143.65). The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -176.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.