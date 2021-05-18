Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cimarex Energy Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XEC. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $74.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth $238,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $6,812,000. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

