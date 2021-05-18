Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Mimecast (MIME)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) in the last few weeks:

5/12/2021 – Mimecast had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $57.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Mimecast had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Mimecast was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

5/12/2021 – Mimecast had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Mimecast was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of MIME traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.00. 11,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,853. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $214,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,417.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $753,550.00. Insiders have sold 214,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,270 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mimecast by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after purchasing an additional 642,278 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 391,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after buying an additional 18,114 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after buying an additional 48,617 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

